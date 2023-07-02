Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 60,930 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 201.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,930 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of LSI Industries worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 227,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 444,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $278,919.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

