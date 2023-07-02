Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $84.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $172.52 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 32.68%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $2.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Further Reading

