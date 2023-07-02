Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 137.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $485.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $488.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

