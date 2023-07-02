Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

MKC stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

