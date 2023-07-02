Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 6,772 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

CNQ stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

