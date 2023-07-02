Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $8.06 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,679 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

