Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $187,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,113. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,423 shares of company stock worth $27,296,108. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

