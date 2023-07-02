International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 6,551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

