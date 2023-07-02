926 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

