Carmel Capital Partners LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Waste Management by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

