Carmel Capital Partners LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

