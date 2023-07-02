Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 250 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

