Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 776 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 980.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.54. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

