Carmel Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 705 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

