871 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $215.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.74.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

