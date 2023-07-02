Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $233,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 266,957.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 389,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 389,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,700.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,642.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2,481.60.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

