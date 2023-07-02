Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MET shares. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

