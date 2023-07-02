Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Hershey were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 840.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $249.70 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.17 and its 200 day moving average is $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

