1,111 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $195.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

