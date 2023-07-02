Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 209,770 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $25,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

