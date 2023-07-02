APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Position Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,333 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after buying an additional 301,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

APA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.17 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

