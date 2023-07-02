J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Raised by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.07 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $177.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.