Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 8,100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synopsys by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 37,912.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 263,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 262,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $435.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.77. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

