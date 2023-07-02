Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 111,979 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

