Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 36,000 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 787.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.59%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.