Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after buying an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $351.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total transaction of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

