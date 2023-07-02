LGT Group Foundation Has $3.12 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after acquiring an additional 346,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,862,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.27.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

