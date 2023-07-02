Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after acquiring an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,268,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $13,101,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,998,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

