Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after buying an additional 1,194,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1,842.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 884,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 935,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

