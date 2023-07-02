Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 24,400 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

