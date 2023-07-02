Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.49 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,054 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of K stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.