Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 113 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,161 shares of company stock valued at $45,379,197. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

