Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.45 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 144.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 905,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,495,000 after buying an additional 535,777 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.5% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.