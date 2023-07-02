Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive stock opened at $132.37 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

