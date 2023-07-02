Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 168.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Ferguson by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,396,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ferguson by 51.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,141.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.31 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

