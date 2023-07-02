McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

