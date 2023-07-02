StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.83. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.