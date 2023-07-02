Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 899 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

