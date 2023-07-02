OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 17,344 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

WBA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.