Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.83. The firm has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

