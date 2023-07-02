Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 110.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.64.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $193.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

