Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 492,345.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,643,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $315,930,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

LRCX opened at $642.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $650.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $582.80 and its 200 day moving average is $517.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

