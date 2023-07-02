Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.58, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $256.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,558 shares of company stock worth $51,371,576. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.