Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth $418,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $7,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SRE opened at $145.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

