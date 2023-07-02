OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 514 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 6,918.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.