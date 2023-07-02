Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

