Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average of $214.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.