CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $341.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.41 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

