CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,143 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $90.40 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

