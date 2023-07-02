The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $89.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.